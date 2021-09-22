Leadership Imposition Will Destroy APC in Abia, Ubani warns

Former 2nd Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Dr. Monday Ubani has cautioned the national leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, not to impose any one as leader of the party in Abia State.

Decrying the perennial crisis that has bedevilled the party in the state, Ubani warned that the situation may worsen with the indication that an unpopular candidate is being imposed as leader of the party.

Calling on the national leadership of the party to check the excesses of some of it’s executives, Ubani noted that it is the belief and conviction of the stakeholders and members of the party that the quick resolution of this crisis in the state by the National Secretariat will place the party in greater strength, unity and cohesiveness to take over the leadership of the State from the ruling party due to their bad governance.

In a statement he issues on Friday, he said: “Abians in APC will never allow any leadership to be imported into the State through an unknown means and procedure.

“As keen observers of the development in the State, we watch, wait and see how the whole resolution of this contrived crisis by the national leadership of the party shall be resolved, but let it be on record that the leadership of the party in the State cannot be imported from Abuja.

“The present leadership, which is a product of a democratic process, must, if any, be removed democratically in accordance with the constitution of the Party. For now they are recognised by the constituion, the people and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Every official correspondence and communications are through them.

“They are the one representing the party at all official and national functions and must be the one to ensure the success of every Congress in the State.

“No imposed or imported leadership whose emergence is unknown to the constitution of the party shall be allowed to take a stand in the State.”