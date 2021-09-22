The Nigerian Youth have been urged to take advantage of the forthcoming National Youth Conference 2021 to engage with each other and the government in the most amicale and productive manner possible. The honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, said this on Wednesday in Lagos, while launching the website for the conference, www.nationalyouthconference.ng.

The Minister said the collective and individual energies and intellect of young Nigerians must be harnessed before the country could achieve much desired progress.

“Our youth are some of the most courageous, creative, enterprising and vocal in the world,” Mr. Dare said. “However, we need to have a platform to harness the thoughts and views of the Youth and this must be done under a cordial, organised and productive atmosphere. The time to come to the table is now. That is why we have put together the National Youth Conference 2021. The conference is being powered by the private sector and development agencies.”

The theme of the conference is “Energizing The Youth For Development: Inclusiveness, Governance, Security & Employment.” It is scheduled for three days at The Velodrome, Abuja. Over 500 Youth are expected to physically attend while millions will be watching and contributing to the proceedings online. Each state and the FCT are expected to send 10 delegates cutting across genders, educational attainments and disabilities. .

The official website for the conference is www.nationalyouthconference.ng and all interested Youth are encouraged to register on the website or directly at https:///nycon2021.