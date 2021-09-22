Wednesday, September 22, 2021
    Ngozi Okonjo-iweala Promises To Help Buhari And Nigeria For The First Time

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is indeed a great woman in the world and Africa but all in all greatness as a PDP member during past administration, she has never offered to help Nigeria or Igbo people with her vast knowledge in economics and finance.

    All her works had been for the International communities and other African countries like South Africa, etc while Nigeria her home country remained the headquarters of poverty in the world but finally she has offered to help Nigeria for the first time under Buhari using her office as the WTO Boss.

