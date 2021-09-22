Shame On Ikpeazu: Akwa Ibom Build And To Commission Road In Abia State …photos by Ilaumoh(m): 8:28am

GOV EMMANUEL INAUGURATES PHASE 2, NTO EDINO – EKWERAZU ROAD TODAY

The second phase of the Nto Edino – Ekwerazu Road project is ready for commissioning today, Wednesday September 22nd 2021 by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Mr. Udom Emmanuel. The 6.4km road linking Obot Akara, Akwa Ibom State with Ekwerazu in Abia State was handled by Seyang Limited, an indigenous contracting firm.

The project included severe erosion protection, Seasonal Swamp Area Reclamation and Replacement of two Collapsed Bridge.

The twin bridges are knitted into a 300m span and its aesthetic scenery presents an exhilarating appeal to tourists.

[/b]Over two Kilometers of this road cut into Abia state and residents attest that it has helped curb the menace of armed robbery and other criminal activities, as well as opened the hitherto forgotten communities, to commercial activities. [b]

By 2pm, Governor Emmanuel is expected to lead several other top government officials to inaugurate the project, as part of activities to mark the 34th anniversary of the State’s creation.