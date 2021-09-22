President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with renowned musician, King Sunny Ade over passing of his wife, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye, who was a member of the 6th Lagos State House of Assembly, IgbereTV reports.

The President condoles with the Lagos State Government, House of Assembly members, her friends and political associates, urging trust in God at the very difficult time.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will comfort her husband, family and loved ones, while granting her soul eternal rest.