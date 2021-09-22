Reno Omokri Set To Harass President Muhammadu Buhari Out Of New York City

Reno Omokri has revealed his plans to harass President Muhammadu Buhari out of New York City. The Nigerian politician stated this via his recent post on his verified Facebook page.

Reno called on all concerned Nigerians to join him on his recent mission. He said the protest will take place at 828 2nd Avenue, New York, 10017.

He wrote:

Join Me At Nigeria House for #HARASSBUHARIOUTOFNEWYORK! 12 noon on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 828 2nd Avenue, New York, 10017.

As you read this, the Zimbabwean dollar is worth more than the Naira, because Buhari has tripled Nigeria’s debt, from ₦12 trillion in 2015 to ₦36 trillion today, and he still wants to borrow an additional $4 billion and €700 million.