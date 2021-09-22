Rochas Okorocha Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today

Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha (born 22 September 1962) is a Nigerian philanthropist and politician of Igbo extraction from Imo State. He is the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district at the 9th Nigerian Senate. He is also the former Governor of Imo State.

He is the founder of Rochas Foundation, a charity comprising a number of special schools that are spread all over Nigeria that gives scholarship to the less privileged children in Nigeria. On his first attempt, he ran on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform and ran on the platform of All Progressives Congress for his second term.

Background

Rochas was born on 22 September 1962 in Ogboko, Ideato South, Imo State to an Imo father and an Anambra mother. He identifies more closely with his Anambra side which is the source of his natural aggression. He attended Juladaco High School, Jos (1976-1981). He studied at the University of Jos (1990-1991), obtaining a diploma in Public Administration. He returned to the University of Jos (1993-1994) to obtain an advanced diploma in Public Administration. Career positions include President, Nigeria Red Cross Society, President/Founder, Rochas Foundation Inc, President, Rochas Group of Companies Limited, Pro-Chancellor, African Business School and Former Chairman, Board of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency. He is married to Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha and together they have 6 children (3 girls and 3 boys); Uloma Rochas Nwosu, Uju Rochas-Anwuka, Uchechi Rochas, Aham Rochas, Amen Rochas and Amam Rochas.