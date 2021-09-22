Wednesday, September 22, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    2023 ElectionsIgbo Presidency

    The Next President Must Come From Southern Nigeria

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Since federal character was established for the purpose of equity fairness and justice, which is a form of zoning and by conversation, a method and system of governance adopted by the Nigeria state over the years.

    Anybody or zone in the Nigeria state that is against zoning is also, against the federal character and by extension, against the unity of Nigeria and in support of the separation and establishment of United States Of Southern Nigeria And The MidBelt.

    If for any reason, the presidency should be base on merit, then the federal character should also be abolished and merit not quota system should be adopted with immediate effect.

    Nobody can reduce the Southern Nigeria and MidBelt people to second class citizens. The South East of Nigeria or any other Southern state should produce the next president and the vice president must come from the Midbelt, mostly preferably Benue or Taraba, so they feel included in the Nigeria idea.

    Anything short of this initiative must be the declaration of the Independent State Of Southern Nigeria And The MidBelt

    Previous articleSouthern presidency can rebuild the North, Ohanaeze replies NEF, El-rufai
    Next articleEko Atlantic. Construction African Data Center.
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com