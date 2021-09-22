Wednesday, September 22, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    “We Regret Supporting Buhari In 2015”

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Leaders from the Northern region of Nigeria under the umbrella of Northern Elders Forum say they regret supporting Muhammadu Buhari to emerge president in 2015.

    They said he turned out to have let millions of Nigerians down.

    The group expressed disappointment that Buhari has let down millions of Nigerians including members of the All Progressives Congress who trusted in his leadership prior to the poll six years ago.

    NEF Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said this on Tuesday on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ breakfast programme monitored by DopeReporters.com.

    “We raised huge expectations, we told people, ‘Get rid of Jonathan, put Buhari there, he would fix corruption, he would fix insecurity, he would fix the economy’ (but) look at where we are now.

    He said, “Is there any Nigerian who is not disappointed in President Buhari including diehard APC people? Is there anybody who would not tell you he wished President Buhari had done much better?

    “How can anybody say they are happy with the record of President Buhari, even the people very close to him would tell you that they wished he could have done much better and he could have done much better and he hasn’t.”

    “So, what we need to do now is to get ready to elect another President who would go in the opposite direction, a President who has a vision and a clear idea of what governance involves rather than just being a President.

    So, I am disappointed and that is why today, I am actively involved in trying to see that a new leader emerges in getting Nigerians a new lease of life.”

    Previous articleJUST IN: Retired Nigerian Police Protest In Front Of National Assembly
    Next articleSiemens Begins Work On 25,000MW Project As FG Approves Pre-engineering Contract
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com