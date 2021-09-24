30-Day Shutdown: Police Reacts To IPOB’s Threat

Reacting IPOB’s threat, the Nigeria Police, Zone 9 headquarters, Umuahia, said it had put measures in place to ensure peace and order in the zone.

Accordingly, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Kingsley Iredibia, expressed his conviction that the court in Abuja would make good its words, hence there would be no need for people to panic after the date.

“But if for any reason it didn’t hold, we will maintain peace,” he said, even as he advised the general public in the zone not to entertain any fear, “but go about their normal duties”.