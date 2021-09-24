Friday, September 24, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    30-Day Shutdown: Police Reacts To IPOB’s Threat

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Reacting IPOB’s threat, the Nigeria Police, Zone 9 headquarters, Umuahia, said it had put measures in place to ensure peace and order in the zone.

    Accordingly, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Kingsley Iredibia, expressed his conviction that the court in Abuja would make good its words, hence there would be no need for people to panic after the date.

    “But if for any reason it didn’t hold, we will maintain peace,” he said, even as he advised the general public in the zone not to entertain any fear, “but go about their normal duties”.

    Previous articlePICTURES: Fayemi Bows Down For Olu Of Warri, Tsola Emiko
    Next articlePrecious Chikwendu Files N800m Suit Against IGP, Others
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com