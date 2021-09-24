This is to inform all stakeholders that the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement PLC will hold its meeting on October 28, 2021.

Given this, Dangote Cement PLC shall enter a Closed Trading Period from October 1, 2021, until twenty-four (24) hours after the financial statements are published via the NGX Issuersâ€™ Portal.

The Closed Trading Period applies to all persons that may at any time possess sensitive information that may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company.

Accordingly, no Insider may deal in the securities of the Company during the Closed Trading Period.

Graph – One Year Share Price Movement

Table: Q2 2021 Unaudited Results