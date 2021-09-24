Fully known as Mosunmola Abudu, but goes by Mo Abudu, is a Nigerian media mogul, philanthropist, and former human resources management consultant. This Instagram user seems to have something against Mo and seems to have really dug up some dirt.

The user accused Mo of having romantic relationship with the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. She said this same trend all started for the time when APC leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was governor.

Mo has also been accused of being the reason Tinubu’s successor as governor, Babatunde Fashola had a strained relationship as Fashola inherited Mo as a lover which got Tinubu really mad and nearly cost him his second term as governor of the state.

Many big names including bank Chiefs (First Bank, others) were mentioned as being romantically linked to the media mogul.