Garba’s house was burnt down on Tuesday for alleged of complicity with criminals terrorising the area.

The residence of the Sokoto State Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters, Garba Moyi, has been razed by an angry mob in the Isa Local Government Area of the state.

Vehicles belonging to the District Head of the area, Sarkin Gobir of Isa Alhaji Nasiru Ahamad were also vandalised by the mobs, for as well allegedly defending the activities of criminal gangs in the area.

A source said that people in the area had for long accused the two leaders of not showing concern to the banditry activities in the area.

The Sokoto Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sanusi Abubakar who confirmed the incident noted that it happened Tuesday and that the police were investigating the matter.

“No life was involved, and as soon as the investigation is completed, the details will be made known to the public,” Sanusi said.

He however, appealed to the residence in the area to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies and the police to maintain the security of lives and property of the citizenry in the state.