NGX, fintechs to drive capital market growth

he Nigerian Exchange Limited, formerly the Nigerian Stock Exchange, has announced that it would be holding the first Technovation conference to increase technology adoption in and deepen the Nigerian capital market.

NGX TechNovation Conference is a flagship event that provides a platform for local and global technology leaders to syndicate conversations around technology, partnerships and innovation that can advance technology adoption in the Nigerian capital market.

The NGX said that the event with the theme, ‘Technology, platforms and markets’, would be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer, the NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, and would feature industry experts across the public and private sectors including the Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr Lamido Yuguda; President, Africa Fintech Network, Dr Segun Aina; and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, among others.

Addressing the media, Popoola said, “The advancement and exponential growth of technology around the world had signalled a new wave of opportunities for forward-thinking organisations.

He said, “NGX remains committed to leveraging technology to provide a broad range of services including but not limited to smart capital formation.

NGX resumes Sept with N19bn loss

“TechNovation will, therefore, serve as a platform that can create opportunities for smart business leaders looking to tap into the next level of growth and competitive advantage.”