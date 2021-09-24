Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday received the Guinness World Record certificate as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic.

The record was in respect of Lagos State Government’s celebration of the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria with 60,011 cupcakes mosaic anniversary logo in the world, on October 1, 2020.

The initiative had placed Nigeria and Lagos in the Guinness World Records as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic.

The Certificate of the Guinness World Records for the Largest Cupcakes Mosaic was presented to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina by the Managing Director, Outori Limited and Lead, Fly Africa Initiative, Wole Olagundoye.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was joined by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Folashade Jaji; Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu and his SDGs and Investment counterpart, Solape Hammond to receive the certificate.

Speaking on the presentation, Akinbile-Yussuf, said putting Lagos State in the Guinness Book of World Records was a great feat which the State would leverage for other world records.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians and investors that his administration would continue to make Lagos a destination of investment and a 21st Century economy.

The Governor gave the assurance on Friday when the New Managing Director/Chief Executive Office of Nigerian Breweries, Mr. Hans Essadi, paid him a courtesy call at the Lagos House Marina.

He said his administration is committed to the realisation of the THEMES agenda and therefore promised a mutually beneficial as well as enduring relationship between Lagos and the company in the areas of education, road infrastructure, employment and sports, among others.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the company had been proactive in putting in place various programmes, especially in the area of promoting sports, youths engagement, education, through its “Maltina Teacher of the Year competition,” adding that Lagos is willing to collaborate with Nigerian Breweries to improve on drainage, the aesthetic and road connectivity of Ijora where the company is situated.

Sanwo-Olu added that investments in infrastructure would facilitate business performance around the area, particularly for the Nigerian Breweries, which holds a strong stake in the corridor, saying the State Government has commenced robust efforts to fasten development particularly across the Iganmu Abebe Village corridor and its environs.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said efforts to sanitise the area from miscreants were intensified to minimise security threats around the corridor.

He said however, that given the huge funds required for the investments, the need for Public Private Partnership was important.

Speaking earlier, the New Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essadi, said he was excited about the Lagos agenda on education, making Lagos a 21st century economy and its resilient nature, adding that the company is ready to partner with the state.

He disclosed that with innovative strategies, Nigerian Breweries seeks to expand its productivity base, which he projected would facilitate exports to neighboring countries as well as contribute significantly to job creation in Nigeria and Lagos in particular.

In her remarks, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries, Sade Morgan, said the Maltina Teacher of the Year award was strategic by the organisation to boost the morale of teachers and tutors.