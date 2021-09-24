….Say Mustapha is a unifier, political strategist of repute

The secretariat complex of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamawa State chapter was agog, Thursday, as thousands of supporters of leader of Blackcap Revolution Movement, Mustapha Atiku Ribadu purchased the nomination form for the organizing secretary of the party for him ahead of the coming state congress of the party.

The supporters who cut across various political leanings, pressure groups, trade unions and civil society organizations urged Ribadu to go to sleep assuring him of getting a landslide victory for his diligence, perseverance and service to humanity.

The supporters under the leadership of Hon Nasiru Lawal said because of the confidence they had in Ribadu and the fact that he will bring rapid changes and transformations to the party, they purchased the nomination form from their personal purses.

In a chat with newsmen shortly after he purchased the form, Lawal said as true patriots of Adamawa State and APC, it was necessary for them to ensure that only people with unblemished character, good record of service, integrity and excellence should hold positions of authority.

“As youth who are concerned about the deterioration of leadership space in the state and the nation at large, we felt a compelling need to ensure that the leadership recruitment process is enhanced by prodding people with unblemished character, excellence and integrity to contest leadership positions.

“Following diligent scrutiny and serious brainstorming, we found Mustapha Atiku Ribadu to fit all our requirements for support. And as such, we deemed it necessary to mobilize resources to buy this form for him free of charge.

“For us, today is a payback day where we unequivocally show the world that there is a reward for diligent service to humanity. We urge Ribadu to go to sleep as we shall traverse all nooks and crannies of the state with our own resources to ensure an overwhelming and landslide victory for him,” Lawal said.

Also speaking on the sidelines of the event, Murtala Abdullahi Naiibi a youth leader in the entourage said, “we are a coalition of youths, pressure groups, NGOs, trade unions and CSOs who want to ensure the entrenchment of good governance in the state.

” Because of the track record of Mustapha Atiku Ribadu, being one of the most vibrant and conscientious youths in Adamawa State, we found it expedient to support him in this course as we believe it is in the interest of all.

“Ribadu is a popular youth leader who has paid his dues to the service of humanity. Whoever knows Mustapha Atiku Ribadu will tell you that he is down to earth, a true champion of the masses, a dependable pillar, a man of the people and and an epitome of integrity in the true sense and meaning of the word.

“His benevolence and compassion can never be overemphasized. He is one of the most respected and idolised youths in Adamawa State because of his uncommon thirst in carrying the lot of the masses and bringing solutions to the myriad of challenges facing humanity

“For over the ten years I know him, I can say without hedging or the fear of being contradicted that Ribadu is a good man who over the years has established sound relationship with the people.

“In the whole of the 21 local governments of Adamawa State, he is well known because of his tremendous assistance to the people including championing the rights of the masses, providing scholarship to the indigent students and assisting less privileged patients with medical support among many interventions.

“I know he will give his support to the development of APC through his pressure group Blackcap Revolution Movement. Recently, he organized an award where people that have excelled in different fields without recourse to their background and political affiliation were honoured.

“He is playing significant roles in enhancing unity and cooperation in the state. I’m absolutely confident that he will empower the youths of Adamawa State in all facets of human life,” he said.

Also commenting, leader of SYB, a pressure group, Sabiu Mohammed Girma said, “we came to buy form for Atiku Ribadu. As the leader of SYZ organization, we have structures in the 21 LGS of Adamawa state and we will use our strength to ensure a landslide victory for Mustapha Atiku Ribadu.

“We want to bring a just and fair minded man. So we mobilized funds from our personal purses, we contributed to buy the form for him. We hope he will accept our clarion call to contest.

“We were actually pushed by the desire for excellence in leadership because over the years, we have been bruised and bloodied on account of bad leadership.

“So in our move to ensure sanity, equity, probity, justice and accountability, we decided to wholeheartedly support Ribadu because we believe he has the gusto, the exposure and the pedagogy to resolve the myriad of challenges bedevilling the party and the state.

“We know how he led groups and carried out responsibilities given to him with utmost sincerity, dexterity and superb aplomb. That is why we deemed it necessary to project him as one of our leaders.

“He is a youth with charisma and the right leadership qualities and we believe he will bring renewed unity and cooperation into the party.”

Also speaking, Amina Usman, women leader, Fadama II said, various groups who intend to ensure good governance came together to purchase the form for Mustapha Atiku Ribadu.

“Even before he became elected he was a supporter of progress and development. We thank him immensely for his positive contributions to the well being of humanity. We call on all women to come together in support of Ribadu,” she said.

Also a leader of the blackcap revolution movement, from Yola South, Ibrahim Yusuf Jidda said, “we came to the secretariat to buy form for Mustapha Atiku Ribadu. We his supporters the blackcap revolution movement, friends and well wishers willingly contributed from our sweat to buy this form today.

“Jagaba has been rendering support to the unity and and progress of our community and the state in general. He has organized many fora to ensure the enthronement of peace.

“I believe if elected, he will bring tremendous development to the youth,” he said.