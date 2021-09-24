I want to use this medium to warn my fellow Lagosians and people living within Lagos state to be very carefull of Lagos state employment trust fund (LSETF) and more especially this two evil and corrupt staff of LSETF that goes by the name Stephen Amodu and Segun Ayodele with their pictures below because if you by chance have any problem with LSETF regarding money this two people will meet you and your guarantors promising you of official settlement and closing of the case if you bring back all the money they gave to you and if you eventually rally around put their money together and give to them they will tell you and pretend like they have officially closed the case with the police only for them to use police and come after you to arrrest you again over the same case for no reason even when you have not made any further contact with them for a very long time just to intimidate you and extort more money from you because they are working for Lagos state government.

Please i want to ask my fellow Nigerians if working for Lagos state government gives anybody right to intimidate and suppress his/her fellow citizen of Nigeria.

And this is very very critical because they work with all the telecommunication company in Nigeria both MTN, Global com, Airtel, 9mobile etc which give them the access to monitor all you phone conversations who you are talking to and they will also monitor all your family members, all your friends, all your business partners and everyone you make contact with to ensure they get you arrested again depriving you of your legal and human right as a citizen of Nigeria after giving them their complete money. Is this not wickedness?