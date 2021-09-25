Abba Kyari committed no crime by helping Huspuppi -IGP

Suspended Super Cop, Abba Kyari will not be extradited as it is finally proven that he did not commit a crime on US soil..

Abba Kyari allegedly received roughly N8 million from Hushpuppi to assist in the arrest and custody of his rival, Chibuzo Kelly Vincent, following a disagreement over a fraud deal they engaged on, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI in the United States.

A new panel headed by Barr. Tijani Mohammed, Director, Department of Police Discipline in the commission has been established to investigate Abba Kyari. Meanwhile, Kyari met an investigative panel set up by the IGP, Mohammed Adamu and led by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Joseph Egbunike.

The Panel submitted their findings and explained that there was interaction between Kyari and Hushpuppi.

The Daily Trust contacted a source and the unanimous person explained that Abba Kyari committed no crime on US soil so he is not guilty to be extradited to the US to stand trial.

The source said: “There is no proof that he committed any crime on the soil of the US to warrant his extradition.He will be sanctioned by the appropriate authorities here. However, it is for the AGF to advise if there is a ground to extradite him to the US, which is very unlikely,”

Recall that the Minister of Police Affair, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, recently disclosed that the issue of Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police would see its final verdict by the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the accusations, Maigari Dingyadi has maintained that due diligence has been taken in the case and they need to make some consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice before the final report is sent to Buhari for a verdict.