Buhari Redeploys 5 Perm-secs

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of five Permanent Secretaries.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known in a statement on Friday night in a statement signed by the Director, Communications, Mallam AbdulGaniyu Aminu.

According to the directive, William Nwankwo Alo of the Federal Ministry of Power was redeployed to Police Service Commission (PSC); Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, Federal Ministry of Environment now redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Aviation; and Hassan Musa, Federal Ministry of Aviation now redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Also redeployed are Nebeolisa Anako, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, now redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Power; and Ismaila Abubakar, Police Service Commission (PSC) now redeployed to Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

“The redeployment take immediate effect,” the statement said.