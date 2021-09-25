The Executive governor of Anambra state, His Excellency, Chief Dr. Willie Obiano, FCA will lead other dignitaries for the memorial lecture of the former NAFDAC DG, Prof. Dora Akunyili, slated for Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 at Sharon House, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The event which is part of activities lined up for the commemoration of University of Nigeria Nsukka, 59+1 Founders’ Day will be chaired by Erudite Scholar- Prof. Okey Esimone, FAS, Professor of Pharmacy and current Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The theme of the lecture is “DRUG COUNTERFEITING AND TRAFFICKING AS CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY: AGENDA FOR DRUG, FOOD ADMINISTRATION AND CONTROL”. It will have Former Hon. Minister of Health, Prof. A.B.C Nwosu as the keynote speaker, while Prof Sam Ohuabunwa, national president of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) ,Dr Ifeanyi Okoye (Chairman,Juhel Pharmacy)and former top Diplomat ,Mr Oseloka Obaze are guest speakers.

Briefing journalists, Barr. Lizzy Anyaonu, the president of University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Onitsha branch and organizers of the lecture, stated that this initiative to organize Prof. Dora Akunyili memorial lecture was born out of the need to rekindle culture of excellence, spirit of patriotism and professionalism among the citizenry in order to ensure good governance as well as sustaining the fight against counterfeit medicine and unwholesome food which the late Prof Dora Akunyili of blessed Memory fought so ferociously against and staked her life.

Speaking further, she expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation so far and promised that the event will be grand and well attended. Guests expected at the event include; Prof Charles Igwe, Vice Chancellor, UNN, Dr. Chike Akunyili (Prof. Dora’s widower), His Majesty, Obi Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Obi of Onitsha), Dr. Osagie Ehanire (Hon. Minister for Health), current DG of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the traditional ruler of Ogidi, HRH Igwe Pharm. Alex Uzor Onyido, Igwe of Ifitedunu, Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno, Eze Chidubem Iweka III, Eze Obosi, Chief Ugochukwu Okeke (Enyioha) Former Anambra Guber Aspirant, Professional bodies, and host of other distinguished Nigerians.

Also, Emmanuel Chiadi , the Chairman, Local Organizing Committee, LOC said that this initiative which is in line with the association’s citizenship advocacy started with the Late Prof. Chike Obi’s (African Mathematics Legend) memorial lecture in 2018.

Prof. Dora Akunyili, Former Hon. Minister of Information & Communications / former Director General of NAFDAC was a first class Pharmacist and public servant par excellence who exhibited great professionalism and patriotism while she held sway as the DG of the regulatory body. She became a professor of pharmacology of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in the year 2000 and died on the 7th of June, 2014 at the age of 59. She was one of the most celebrated women in Nigeria for her commitment and dedication in the service of the country and received over 930 awards throughout her career, the highest number of awards ever received by a Nigerian