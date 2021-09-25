JUST IN: IPOB Orders Members To Remove All Nigerian Flags In South East

The Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, has declared 1st October, 2021 as another sit-at-home.

This was made known during a live broadcast by IPOB DOS, Chika Edoziem on Friday monitored

IPOB equally ordered its members to remove all Nigerian flags mounted in “Biafra land” from today except in banks.

According to Mr Edoziem, “1st of October declared total shutdown in Biafra land. There shall be no movement in Biafra land on 1st of October being Nigerian independence day.”

“Again from tonight all Nigerian flag mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down, Banks exceptional, IPOB leadership will communicate to Banks directly and give them reason they must peaceful bring down zoo flag otherwise we do it ourselves in our own way ”

The leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been in the Department of Security Service custody, following his arrest in “Kenya”.