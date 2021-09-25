Maduka Donates Handsomely At Umunze Catholic Women Convention and Fundraising, As They Vowed To Deliver At Guber Polls.

It was a moment of glitz and glamour at the Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia as the Catholic Women Organisation Umunze Deanery hosted their convention and Fundraising of N150m for the building of Deanery C.W.O Hostel and Event Center.

The event took a new turn with the early arrival of Dr. Godwin Maduka who marked the occasion with them and made a handsome donation to flag-off the event in style

The occasion with the theme ” The Role of C.W.O In Combating Insecurity In The Country” recorded the presence of several Reverend fathers, Reverend Sisters and impressive numbers of Catholic Women.

It was indeed a moment of Celebration at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Umunze as the Frontline Governorship Candidate Dr Maduka made his support. The women in their esctatic mood vowed to deliver their Orumba son at November 6 guber Polls, especially with a combined force of Orumba north and south.

Maduka has over the years supported the Christendom in different capacities as he has built both Catholic and Anglican churches, Reverend fathers and Priests houses including buying cars for the newly ordained.