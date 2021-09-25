There appears to be a paradigm shift in the media narrative, and those who we thought had the lead may indeed be struggling to play catch-up.

There seems to be a perceptibly dominant mood of national consensus for Osinbajo 2023 presidency as all fingers steadily point to his direction whenever 2023 presidential debate pops up either on TV screens, in the pages of the national dailies or during Nigerians general day-to-day political discussions.

They remain staunch, unperturbed and indefatigable in flying the Osinbajo’s card despite several denials of declaring any presidential ambition. And with 2023 already in sight, Osinbajo’s loyalists believe delay could be dangerous and have kick-started his presidential campaign without waiting for his official declaration.

The Nassarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, wasted no time in professing his love for the sprightly 64 -year-old man, joining other leagues of notable Nigerians who have over time publicly expressed their preference for Osinbajo's leadership magnetism, thereby giving a nod for his 2023 candidacy.

He even went further by saying the ruling APC would support Osinbajo if he decides to contest calling Osinbajo a "sellable product.

Sule's courage and boldness as the first Northern governor to publicly push for Osinbajo candidacy ahead of the 2023 elections is remarkable.

And if the ruling APC is truly serious about retaining power in 2023 and beyond, it is safe to start looking in the direction of Osinbajo as he remains the most sellable product in the party's ranks, admittedly.