Saturday, September 25, 2021
    People Are Hungry. Do Something Before The People Do Something – Dino To Buhari

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Former Senator representing Kogi West in the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, Dino Melaye has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast and do something as there is hunger in the land, Newspremises reports.

    The senator former Senator charged President Buhari In a post shared on his Instagram page, on Friday September 24, 2021.

    The senator wrote;

    “President Buhari ,you may not know, there is a big LAMENTATION on the street. People are hungry and the economy is giving excruciating pains to the masses. Do something before the people do something. SDM”.

