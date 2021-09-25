Former Senator representing Kogi West in the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, Dino Melaye has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast and do something as there is hunger in the land, Newspremises reports.

“President Buhari ,you may not know, there is a big LAMENTATION on the street. People are hungry and the economy is giving excruciating pains to the masses. Do something before the people do something. SDM”.