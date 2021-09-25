Segun Sowunmi: Dapo Abiodun Running Ogun Like A Level 13 Civil Servant

Spokesman to Nigeria’s Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (1999-2007) and PDP presidential candidate (2019) has lambasted Prince Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State governor, for alleged unproductive handling of the state.

Segun Sowunmi, former PDP candidate for House of Representatives, who spoke during an interaction with members of Independent Newspapers Association of Nigeria (iNAN) , said Governor Abiodun is governing the state as though he’s a level 13 civil servant.

He said the description was not meant to disrespect civil servants in the State and elsewhere, saying the intellectual capacity deployed in the governance of the State is not more than the workload challenge of a level 13government worker.

Sowunmi posited that Abiodun’s intellectual capacity deployed in his administration is even below level 14,15 or 16, adding that he runs the State without new great ideas

Sowunmi argued that Ogun has failed to experience significant infrastructural development and improved internally generated revenue (IGR) owing to alleged poor administration by the Abiodun’s government.

“In the beginning of this administration, I was very critical of them; but when Covid-19 made all the states not to be able to work much. It was not in my interest as an Ogun indigene to demarket my state when I could not see what others are doing.

“I am disappointed that they have time to organise big burial; they have time to organise big political activities; they do not have time to organise an economic summit which we all used to; they do not have time to organize a framework to ensure that our IGR is bigger,” Atiku Spokesperson lamented.

Speaking further Segun Sowunmi frowns at the way Governor Abiodun uses the media and commissioned writers to mask the real issue, like what the State government has done to IGR and the leakages surrounding IGR of the State. He says: ” they blocked all the leakages? You know the answer yourself. All you have to do is look on the streets and see the number of people jumping up and down, cutting tickets.”

Sowunmi continues: “What have they been able to do with the local government. Have they been able to stabilize it. What are the doing about the image of the state. All the big envelope projects we need to make Ogun State attractive, they have not done anything about it. What have they done to attract good investment, and good publicity for the state.”

Sowunmi also berated the Abiodun-led government for lacking innovative ideas to develop the state.

“They have not brought any innovative ideas of theirs. Not in road construction; not in health; not in housing; not in education. They have not disrupted the economic policy in a manner that can create new energy, and new opportunity for people.

“Anytime I think of Ogun, I think of a state that can make itself like New Jersey to America. They have not taken advantage of their proximity to Lagos. What can they do to inspire the citizens; what can they do to interest you.