UNGA: Buhari Tells World Leaders Nigeria Will Crush Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has said that Nigeria will spare no efforts at getting rid of Boko Haram terrorists, especially in the North-East part of the West African nation.

He stated this on Thursday while addressing over 80 world leaders at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The President also lamented that Nigeria was concerned about illicit trading and movement of small arms which was increasing criminality and insurgency in the country.

Buhari also said that the democratic gains recorded in West African are now being eroded by the activities of power grabbers.