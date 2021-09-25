Saturday, September 25, 2021
    UNGA76: Buhari Refuse to Tag IPOB Terrorists Organization During Speech.

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Below is President Buhari’s speech on Terrorism in Nigeria at the ongoing UN
    General Assembly in New York.

    “Boko Haram terrorists group, though fragmented by internal strife and weakened by our defence forces, is still active
    and preying on soft targets.

    Nigeria will continue to work
    closely with UN Counter-Terrori
    sm bodies and entities with a view to bringing this scourge to an end.” —

    President Muhammadu Buhari “Nigeria has spared no effort in addressing the challenges of terrorism posed by the activities of Boko Haram in North-East Nigeria and the Lake Chad region, as well as banditry in the North-West and
    North-Central Nigeria.

    The Nigerian Security Forces have recorded considerable success
    in the fight against terrorism.

    As a result of the renewed vigour of our military, many terrorist fighters are
    voluntarily surrendering to our security forces.”
    President Buhari

