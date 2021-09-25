UNGA76: Buhari Refuse to Tag IPOB Terrorists Organization During Speech.

Below is President Buhari’s speech on Terrorism in Nigeria at the ongoing UN

General Assembly in New York.

“Boko Haram terrorists group, though fragmented by internal strife and weakened by our defence forces, is still active

and preying on soft targets.

Nigeria will continue to work

closely with UN Counter-Terrori

sm bodies and entities with a view to bringing this scourge to an end.” —

President Muhammadu Buhari “Nigeria has spared no effort in addressing the challenges of terrorism posed by the activities of Boko Haram in North-East Nigeria and the Lake Chad region, as well as banditry in the North-West and

North-Central Nigeria.

The Nigerian Security Forces have recorded considerable success

in the fight against terrorism.

As a result of the renewed vigour of our military, many terrorist fighters are

voluntarily surrendering to our security forces.”

President Buhari