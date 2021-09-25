Why We Postponed State Congresses – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it shifted the earlier scheduled October 2, 2021 state congresses to October 16, 2021, to honour the country’s 61st independence anniversary.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday, signed by Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe.

“The need to honour the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, which holds a day before the initial date fixed for the state congresses, informed the new date.

“Governors, ministers, and party members will be involved in the Independence celebrations in their various states.

“The party decided to reschedule the state congresses to allow all our members to participate in the Independence celebration,” the party said.

On Wednesday, Akpanudoedehe had said in a statement that an updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses would be released to the public in due course.

Meanwhile, multiple sources said that the exercise was postponed to create room for reconciliation in some flashpoint states to avoid further crisis and even cancellation of the poll results.

