In the just concluded week, the Senate

approved the Federal Government’s N13.98

trillion proposed spending for the fiscal year 2022.

The breakdown of the approved

appropriation bill showed that FG is targeting a marginal increase in revenue of N8.36 trillion (when compared to N7.89 trillion revenue target in 2021), resulting in a budget deficit of

N5.6 trillion (a little lower than N5.71 trillion recorded in fiscal year 2021), part of which would be financed by N4.89 trillion borrowings– inclusive of both foreign and domestic debts.

The revenue projection is based on crude oil benchmark price of USD57 per barrel, with an exchange rate of N410.15/USD and crude oil production of 1.88 million barrels per day (mbpd).

FG also projected inflation rate of 13% as well as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 4.20% for the year 2022.

On the expenditure side, FG proposed to spend N6.21 trillion on Recurrent (non-debt) expenses – of which personnel costs amounted to N3.47 trillion –, N3.21 trillion is expected to be spent on Capital expenditure, Special Intervention of N350 billion, Debt servicing of N3.12 trillion, Statutory transfers of N613.4 billion, Sinking Fund worth N292 billion, as well as Pension, Gratuities and Retirees Benefits of N567 billion amongst other things.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government finally raised USD4 billion through Eurobonds issuance, during the week, to chiefly fund capital projects. The close to N2 trillion worth of credit made available to FG was part of the borrowing plan for the fiscal year 2021.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), FG did extra USD1 billion to make USD4 billion as against the intended USD3 billion, given the Order Book which reportedly peaked at USD12.2 billion – the huge subscription showed investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

Majorly, aside the good reception from the local investors, who actively participated in the auction, investors from America, Europe and Asia were also bullish on the debt issuances as the debt management agency issued the Eurobonds in three tranches, namely 7 years paper maturing in 2027 – USD1.25 billion at 6.25% per annum; 12 years bond maturing in 2032 – USD1.5 billion at 7.375% per annum; and 30 years debt maturing in 2050 – USD1.25 billion at 8.25% per annum.

Notably, the DMO saw the foreign denominated loan as a strategic approach to bringing about an inflow of foreign exchange to boost the country’s foreign reserves in order to defend the Naira against the greenback which has witnessed demand pressure right after the apex bank shielded out Bureau De Change from the receipt of weekly dollar allocations.

Meanwhile, in order to shore up revenue, especially foreign currency earnings, the Federal Government officially wrote the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to request for an increase in production quota under the OPEC+ accord.

Nigeria’s quota for September 2021 was 1.614 million (without condensates) and was scheduled to increase by 17,000 bpd each month in line with OPEC+ plans to ease production cuts implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More importantly, Nigeria has been grappling with meeting with the production quota allocated to it by OPEC+ and its allies, given some technical challenges.

According to S&P Global Platts, Nigeria reported crude output of 1.27million bpd in August which was lower than the 1.44 million bpd printed in July 2021.

Cowry Research feels that the state of infrastructure in the country does not match the current debt level.

Hence, the need for FG to direct proceeds from borrowing to scaling up infrastructure. Meanwhile, we commend the efforts of FG to increase its crude oil supply in order to boost foreign earnings.

This, in addition to the Special Drawing Rights worth USD3 billion from IMF, could result in Naira appreciation in the short to medium term.