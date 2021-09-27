Monday, September 27, 2021
    Capital market raised N176bn for infrastructure in four years – SEC

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has said that the capital market raised N176bn in four years and has the potential to bridge the infrastructure gap in the country.

    A statement obtained on Sunday said that the Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr Dayo Obisan, stated this during his address at the annual conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria in Lagos.

    Obisan said that several options could be explored, one of which was Sukuk that was directly linked to each project and deployed to extend credit to bridge the gap.

    He stated that, “There are many options that can be explored to bridge the infrastructure gap. One of them that has been used in the past is Sukuk.

    In the last three to four years, Sukuk has been used to raise funding for critical projects in various sectors of the economy.”

