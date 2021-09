Last week, bullish sentiment in the last two trading sessions of the week saw investors on the Lagos Custom Street sustaining the previous week’s bargain hunting with growth of 0.05%w/w in the market performance indicators.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 18.41 basis points, representing an increase of 0.05% to close at 38,962.28, while the Market Capitalization gained ₦9.60 billion, representing a growth of 0.05%, to close at ₦20.30 trillion.