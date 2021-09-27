Uzodimma’ s Abuja trips are fruitful

IMO PDP MOBILISES TO BLOCK RECOVERY OF IMO OIL WELLS FROM RIVERS STATE. THIS IS SHAMEFUL

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, as part of moves to consolidate on the recent visit of the President to the State, Governor Hope Uzodinma completed another week-long round of strategic engagements in the nation’s capital, Abuja, and returned to Imo with a sack-full of cheering news.

Contained are Presidential approvals for:

1) another multi-billion naira balloon technology tunnel in Imo State, which will cover Akwakuma, Egbeada, Nwaorieubi, Irette, World Bank.

2) the installation of a dam that will be connected to the Otamiri River to generate electricity.

3) Imo to benefit from the release of $850 million to only seven states of the Federation through the special Agric Processing Zone Project.

4) the Vice President’s visit on October 15, 2021 to administer the N12billion empowerment programme to the private sectors, traders, artisans and vulnerable groups in Imo.

5) Imo to enjoy, on behalf of the South East, from the $1.4billion facility from the World Bank for Urban and Rural Water Development.

Glorious!

GACIY hereby conveys the profound gratitude of Imo people to Almighty God for the problem solving, bridge building acumen of our Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Further, we see Uzodimma’s spirited pursuit to recover 17 oil wells, wrongly attributed to Rivers State for the past 20 years, as heaven-sent. We regard the recent boundary demarcation orchestrated by Uzodimma which put these wells back in the domain of Imo as a historic milestone. We thank the Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Oil and Gas Matters, for his dogged contributions towards the recovery of the oil wells, as well as the Deputy Governor, HE Prof Placid Njoku, and spirited Senior Advicates of Nigeria (SANs) from Imo State who are committed to this epoch making recovery.

Unfortunately, as Imo came on the verge of reaping the fiscal dividend of these recovered wells, the Imo PDP took sides with our opponent, Rivers State, to truncate it.

This organization understands that some of these wells are situated in communities within Imo such as communities in Oguta LGA, yet “Rivers State, in collaboration with some selfish elements from Imo State who are benefiting from the scam, are bent on turning the table against Imo State.”

Any half decent analyst knows “Selfish elements” to be the surname of Imo PDP. These elements want the wells to stay with Rivers State because in their estimation, entry to Douglas House is through Wike’s wallet and not the will of Imo masses. We believe that Emeka Ihedioha is at liberty to submit to Nyesom Wike or any other PDP governor for that matter, but he will not service his masters with the future of Imo people.

Emeka’s PDP is also working to frustrate the recovery of these oil wells if only to stop Uzodimma from taking credit. A source of elation for our people, the recovery of these 17 wells is however the PDP’s albatross. With this extra revenue of N8bn per month Imo people will experience rapid road expansions, universal healthcare, water tight security, social cover for the vulnerable, modernised schools, gratuities, zero youth unemployment, affordable housing for the masses, safely managed water for every home, low taxation – prosperity in short.

The “selfish elements” believe a prosperous Imo will cure Emeka’s Messianic complex and flatten his odds of ever winning any free election. This is why they retreated to Abuja to offer bribes, to roll on the floor, to smash their heads on the wall, to mortgage their souls or whatever it takes, to foil this recovery; to do whatever it takes to extinguish Imo’s bright light (Onwa Oyoko). But their path is dark and slippery, they stumble and fall.

We cannot query the Almighty who has permitted the PDP to slide from democratic opposition to a militia pursuing the anti-rehabilitation, anti-reconstruction, and anti-recovery of Imo; ranking the comfort of strangers above the welfare of its own people.

We, however, implore the Government of Imo State under the leadership of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma to pursue these bandits, overtake them, and recover our commonwealth.

Welcome back, Imo’s bright light (Onwa Oyoko!).

Prosperity has come to stay.

Signed:

Collins Ughalaa KSC

(Convener).

September 27, 2021.