2023: Osinbajo’s Presidential Posters Flood Osun

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, posters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo flooded the streets and areas in Osogbo capital of Osun State.

The residents of the city woke up to see the walls covered with posters, displaying Osinbajo for President in 2023

Our correspondent, who went round some areas in Osogbo on Monday, observed that people gathered around the places where the posters were pasted.

Areas, where the posters were spotted, include Oke Onitea Junction, Lameco, Oke-Baale, Ataoja Palace, Aregbe area, Dele Yes Sir, Abere, Old Garage, Orita Gbemu, Ogo-Oluwa, Gbodofon area, November 27 bridge, Ilesha garage, Ilesha garage, Housing Estate entrance and Ayetoro area.

The leader of the group that pasted the posters, Peter Ogundeji, told The Nation they were backing Osinbajo for the presidency because he is eminently qualified.

He said: “Our group, which has membership across various geo-political zones both young and old, re-established that the Vice President or any of his relations nor his staff members has a hand in how the organisation was formed or being run as we wholly a volunteer group.

“Whether Prof Yemi Osinbajo has shown interest to run for 2023 presidency or not, “Osinbanjo For All Volunteer Group “ remains firmly committed to its stance that Osinbajo has all that it takes to take our country it places in destiny comes 2023 and beyond.”