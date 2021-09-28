Tuesday, September 28, 2021
More
    Political partiesNews Feature

    2023: Osinbajo’s Presidential Posters Flood Osun

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, posters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo flooded the streets and areas in Osogbo capital of Osun State.

    The residents of the city woke up to see the walls covered with posters, displaying Osinbajo for President in 2023

    Our correspondent, who went round some areas in Osogbo on Monday, observed that people gathered around the places where the posters were pasted.

    Areas, where the posters were spotted, include Oke Onitea Junction, Lameco, Oke-Baale, Ataoja Palace, Aregbe area, Dele Yes Sir, Abere, Old Garage, Orita Gbemu, Ogo-Oluwa, Gbodofon area, November 27 bridge, Ilesha garage, Ilesha garage, Housing Estate entrance and Ayetoro area.

    The leader of the group that pasted the posters, Peter Ogundeji, told The Nation they were backing Osinbajo for the presidency because he is eminently qualified.

    He said: “Our group, which has membership across various geo-political zones both young and old, re-established that the Vice President or any of his relations nor his staff members has a hand in how the organisation was formed or being run as we wholly a volunteer group.

    “Whether Prof Yemi Osinbajo has shown interest to run for 2023 presidency or not, “Osinbanjo For All Volunteer Group “ remains firmly committed to its stance that Osinbajo has all that it takes to take our country it places in destiny comes 2023 and beyond.”

    Previous articleThis Is How They Are Harvesting Huma Body In Southern Kaduna
    Next articleNasiru Haladu Danu Is Sponsor Of Pro-Buhari Protest In New York
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com