Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has said that he wants power to remain in the north after 2023 to teach southerners the power of unity.

Omokri said this while reacting to Northern Governors’ rejection of power shift to the south.

Recall that the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) had said that the south’s insistence on producing the next president of Nigeria contradicts the provisions of the constitution.

They stated their position following a meeting in Kaduna State on Monday.

In a communique signed by Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Forum, the governors said the position of their colleagues in the south is “condemnable”.

Reacting to the development, Omokri, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, claimed that the southerners united with northerners to betray an innocent southerner in 2015.

He tweeted, “I support Northern Governors’ rejection of power shift to the South. Let power remain in the North after 2023 to teach Southerners the power of unity.

“Southerners united with Northerners to betray an innocent Southerner in 2015 and expect Northerners to trust them?”

Omokri added, “The Presidency should remain with the North until Southerners learn unity. Traitors are by their nature unreliable. If they can betray one so close to them to you, they can also betray you to others. Look at FFK. No Northerner can ever exhibit such a trait! Tueh!

Meanwhile, most Nigerians have frowned against the North producing the country’s next president.

Against this backdrop, the Southeast has been clamouring to produce Nigeria’s next president.

Recently, Southern governors had insisted that their region should produce Nigeria’s next president.