Facebook user Asadinma sent Hilarious Birthday message to Abia state Governor over abandoned flyover over 6years

She wrote

ABIA FLYOVER @ 6!

Happy 6th birthday anniversary to Osisioma-Aba Ngwa Flyover in Abia State,the first Capital project of Gov. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu PhD.

Dear Flyover,as you clock six years on that strategic location,east-west road, a major road linking Imo, Abia to portharcourt, the good people of South Eastern region pray that project like you should never happen anywhere in Igbo land.

Dear Flyover, you came when millions of people from Igbo land and beyond were expecting you to be commissioned as the first and foremost Flyover in Abia State little did we know that you will remain a center table and Las Las remain an abandoned project.

Instead of being a role model for other flyovers to come on board in some other strategic places like Ariara market, Umuahia gate, Umudike road,Abani market,Abaoffia, you have rather remained an embarrassment to ndu Igbo and have brought ridicule and Shame to our land through the ambiguous budget marked out for your completion.

Our competitors from Ngbago Ugwu are using you as a yardstick of judgement and rating on how best igbos Govern themselves and provide dividends of democracy for their own people.

Dear Flyover Chief, this your sixth year anniversary,we all are praying for you.

Happy birthday