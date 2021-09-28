Tuesday, September 28, 2021
    Bariga Vice Chairman Hon. (mrs.) Kuponiyi Celebrates Birthday With Constituency

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Olonitola Caleb

    Bariga Vice Chairman, Hon. Kuponiyi Adeola Zainot popularly known as ADK yesterday Monday 27th September marks her birthday amidst joyous celebration with her constituency, Council management, colleagues, friends, families, league of imams, political associates and well wishers.

    The Birthday celebration started with a grand welcoming of the Vice Chairman following her return back to Nigeria after a short trip.

    Jamboree started with different songs of praise and appreciation from All Progressive Congress (APC) Bariga women leaders, followers, youths, residents and well wishers.

