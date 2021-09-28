Wednesday, September 29, 2021
    BREAKING: Policemen Scamper As Unknown Gunmen Storm Checkpoint in Aguata

    A yet-to-be identified gunmen have attacked Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igbere TV reports.

    Speaking with IGBERE TV correspondent on the condition of anonymity, a resident of the area said the policemen on duty
    ran inside the bush as unknown gunmen stormed the area.

    According to an eyewitness, “Nigeria police officers abandoned their checkpoints and ran inside the bush as unknown gunmen strike in Ezinifite, Aguata, Anambra state.

    Their vehicle was set ablaze”

