Tuesday, September 28, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Channels TV Journalist Shot As Police Clash With Shiites In Abuja

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Many people were injured in a violent clash between the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite, and the police on Monday. According to the saharareporters, Channels TV journalist was among the casualties as he was shot and rushed to the hospital.

    The group clashed with the police at the federal secretariat during a protest to compel the Federal Government to release it’s their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

    The protest, which began from NITEL junction at Wuse 2, was disrupted by armed policemen who had cordoned off the road leading to the National Assembly and three arms zone.

    Those injured were looking lifeless when our correspondent visited the scene on Monday. Live ammunition was fired at the protesters as they advanced toward the Eagle Square leading to commotion and pandemonium in the area.

    Previous articleAbia Flyover @ 6! Lady ‘Celebrates’ Governor Ikpeazu’s Osisioma-Aba Flyover
    Next articleOhanaeze To IPOB: Terrorism, Not Liberation Happening In South-East
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com