Construction Of Regional Road Will Ease Traffic On Lekki-Ajah Axis – LASG

Says Fourth Mainland Bridge to Commence in First Quarter of Y2022

The Lagos State Government has said that the Lekki Regional Road Project will decongest traffic within the Lekki subregion as it will create access to VGC, Ikate Elegushi, Ikota, Chevron Drive, Ajiran, Pinnock Beach Estate, Gracefield Island and Orange Island while serving as an alternative to the Eti-Osa-Epe Expressway.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, who disclosed this during a recent inspection tour of the project, said that Lekki Subregion is the new economic centre of Lagos with huge amounts already invested in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki Ports, Dangote Petrochemical Plant, Lekki Airports as well as other industrial and commercial developments.

She said that the 8.75-kilometre road, comprising of a 500-metre bridge, 251-metre interchange, 50-metre bicycle lane and an adjoining 500-metre road is being handled by Messrs Hitech Construction Company Ltd, adding that the road, presently at 23.56 per cent completion, will link Lekki-Epe Expressway at Victoria Garden City (VGC) junction to the Freedom Way in Eti-Osa to resolve gridlock on the axis.

According to the Special Adviser, “The contractors are on-site and they have done a lot of work behind the scene, pilling works for the pedestrian bridges are completed and the bridges are already in place while a lot of sand filling dredging on the road alignment has also been achieved”.

Mrs. Adeyoye said several large pilling rings are ready and the pile reinforcement cages to be used in the foundation works for the bridge signals the earnest commencement of the bridge components of the project, adding that the project is a precursor to the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge whose construction will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Noting that the project will further open up the Lekki area to serve as an alternative route and link to several communities and industrial areas, the Special Adviser stressed that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is committed to massive infrastructure delivery in addition to the several roads and bridges already completed by the State government.

“With roads, bridges, you can’t lie, it’s either you do them or you don’t do them because these are things that people feel directly. And I want the citizens to believe in us; we told you we that will conclude and finish up with Pen Cinema Bridge, we have done that. We also told you that before the end of this administration, we would actually move on with the Fourth Mainland Bridge and I just want you to believe that. We told you we will give an alternative to the Lekki Epe Expressway, which is exactly what we are doing”, she said.

Also speaking during the tour, Mr. Danny Abboud, Managing Director, Hitech Construction Company Ltd, said that the firm has been working round the clock since moving to site in order to deliver the project on schedule.

He explained that sand was being dredged directly from the Lagos Lagoon to ease construction works on the Lekki Regional Road, which spans from Victoria Garden City to connect Freedom Way at Lekki Scheme.

The project is scheduled for completion in June 2022.

#LASG

#ForAGreaterLagos