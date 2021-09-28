Tuesday, September 28, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Dele Momodu Visits His Father’s Rented House In Ile-Ife (Video, Pics)

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    8

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.
    Renowned Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu visited his father’s rented house at Oke – Ijan Street in the ancient town of Ile-Ife, Osun State, where he lived when he was 9yrs old showcasing his humble background.


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DrtQcyAykw

    Though from Edo State, Dele Momodu never stopped associating himself with Ile-Ife, as he had all his Education in that Yorùbá town; including his University Education at Obafemi Awolowo University with a B.A in Yorùbá Language & M.A English, as well as his NYSC.

    Sometimes we grow up in a town away from our hometown and it feels like a second too. Ile-Ife is also the town where late Tell Magazine Journalist, Dele-Giwa also had his childhood life.

    I grew up here in the 1960s and early 70s… Memories flooded back as I recollected those beautiful days despite our relative poverty. I was surprised to see the pipe borne machine from which we fetched water over 50 years ago still standing proudly but without water… God.

    Previous articleGovernor Abdulrahaman Demolished A Library Named After Dr Olusola Saraki
    Next articleOpobo Nkoro Chairman Kicks Off 100 Days In Office With New Projects.
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com