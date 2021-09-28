Dele Momodu Visits His Father’s Rented House In Ile-Ife (Video, Pics)

Renowned Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu visited his father’s rented house at Oke – Ijan Street in the ancient town of Ile-Ife, Osun State, where he lived when he was 9yrs old showcasing his humble background.



Though from Edo State, Dele Momodu never stopped associating himself with Ile-Ife, as he had all his Education in that Yorùbá town; including his University Education at Obafemi Awolowo University with a B.A in Yorùbá Language & M.A English, as well as his NYSC.

Sometimes we grow up in a town away from our hometown and it feels like a second too. Ile-Ife is also the town where late Tell Magazine Journalist, Dele-Giwa also had his childhood life.