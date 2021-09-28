Femi Fani-Kayode Hosted To A Dinner By Orji Kalu

It was an honor and privilege to have been invited for dinner at the beautiful home of my friend and brother Senator Orji Kalu, the former Governor of Abia state, last night.

Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Leader of the Majority in the House of Representatives, joined us and we had a great time.

Senator Kalu and I have been close for over 40 years and spending time with him always brings joy to my heart.

He is an insightful, kind, reasonable and forthright man who I have immense respect for and whose political career spans several decades.

He welcomed me back to the APC, we discussed crucial national issues and our deliberations were fruitful and production.

Thanks for receiving me so warmly my brother. God be with you and yours now and always.