Financial Sector Sustains Stock Market Downtrend

Investors on the Nigeria Bourse sustained the previous day’s negative sentiment as the market performance indicators (NGX-ASI and Market Capitalization) dipped marginally by 0.01 percent.

The decline was driven by the sell-off in the financial sector of the market. Resultantly, the All-Share Index shed 5.34 bps, representing a 0.01 percent decrease to close at 38,858.99.

While the Market Capitalization lost ₦2.78 bn, representing a decline of 0.01 percent to close at ₦20.246 trillion.

→ Meanwhile, the market activities traded bullishly following the large volume of transactions on HONYFLOUR, as both the total volume and value traded appreciated by 277.41 percent and 77.78 percent, respectively.

A total of 526.30 million units of shares valued at ₦3.04 billion were traded in 3,535 deals.

In that regard, HONYFLOUR topped the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 76.42 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by UBA (2.11%), TRANSCORP (1.80%), FIDELITYBK (1.74%), and WEMABANK (1.66%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

Also, HONYFLOUR appeared to be the most traded stock in value terms with 50.20 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

→ SKYAVN topped the gainers’ chart with price appreciation of 9.88 percent, followed by FLOURMILL (1.87%), UCAP (1.75%), GTCO (1.47%), FBNH (0.67%), WAPCO (0.44%), FIDELITYBK (0,41%), HONYFLOUR (0.26%), OANDO (0.19%), 5 others.

Conversely, MANSARD led the decliners’ chart as its share price dipped by 9.70 percent to close at ₦2.70, as AFRIPRUD (-8.59%), NEM (-5.00%), FCMB (-3.33%), ACCESS (-1.09%), ZENITHBANK (-0.64%) and UPDC (-0.53%) amongst others also declined in price.

On this note, the market breadth closed marginally negative, recording 14 gainers and 15 losers.