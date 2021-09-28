Group Honours Army Chief, NDA Commandant, Others In Abuja

The Historical Society of Nigeria (HSON) on Tuesday conferred the honourary Associate Fellow of Historical Society of Nigeria (AFHSN) award on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya for his outstanding leadership of the Nigerian Army.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement to Defence Correspondents in Abuja said the ceremony took place at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Asokoro, Abuja.

He added that the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Manu Yusuf and Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Center (NARC), Maj. Gen. Garba Wahab (rtd) similarly received awards from the Society.

Speaking at the event, the Acting President HSON, Professor Okpeh Okpeh, said the award is very well deserved, considering the visionary and astute leadership provided by the COAS for the Nigerian Army since his assumption of command.

He pointed out that this culminated in the successes being recorded in ongoing military campaigns and other Army operations across the country.

Prof Okpe also commended the Nigerian Army for making a concerted effort in maintaining cordial civil-military relations with the general public.

While accepting the award, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya described HSON as one of the oldest associations in Nigeria, established in 1955. He disclosed that the Nigerian Army has quite a good number of senior officers as members of the body and called on all personnel who are historians to identify with the Society.

Speaking on behalf of all the awardees, the COAS expressed appreciation to the Governing Council of the body of historians, adding that the investiture will spur them to leave a legacy of excellent institutional memory, by demonstrating exemplary leadership in their respective offices and the nation at large.

The President HSON, who congratulated the COAS and other recipients, maintained that the awardees have contributed enormously to the development of History as an academic discipline in Nigeria.