Gunmen Attack Campaigners For APC, APGA Parties During Rallies In Anambra

Gunmen launched an attack on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) during the parties’ rallies in different locations of Anambra State.

According to reports, the gunmen also left several other persons injured and set ablaze a car belonging to a leader of Professor Chukwuma Soludo group.

Soludo is a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

While the attack on the APC members took place during the party’s rally at Uruagu, Nnewi, the attack on the leader of one of Soludo Support Groups, Nnelsonn Omenugha took place at Nnobi in the Idemili South local government area of the state.

Vanguard reports that one APC member, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained was killed in the attack with scores wounded, while the attack on the APGA chieftain took place in his hometown, Nnobi.

Although the police have yet to react to the two incidents, the state publicity secretary, of APC, Okelo Madukaife confirmed the attack.He was quoted as saying: “The attack led to the cold death of our committed party official and the hospitalisation of many others.

“Our party regrets the invasion of our office and attack of members who were gathered for a meeting in Uruagu Ward 3, Nnewi by persons yet to be identified. “We regret the loss and regard it as one violence too many in an Anambra State that ought to be the safest state in Nigeria if official claims were anything to go by.

“We speak for the mood in our dear state where similar attacks took place at Afor Nnobi Junction, on the same day killing men of the Vigilante in Alor, Idemili South in transit and call for a total halt.

“Our party commiserates with the family of the deceased who will be identified in the near future and assure that their loss is our loss and Anambra State’s loss, but that their son shall not die in vain.

“We acknowledge security in Anambra State as an area that requires serious intervention.”

On the attack on Omenugha, who is a staunch campaigner of ‘Soludo for Governor’, it was gathered that the attackers set his car ablaze, while he escaped to safety.