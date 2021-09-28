Tuesday, September 28, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Itolowo: Lagos Community Where People Live In Murky Water (Pictures & Video)

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    9

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfnhGEaKmRQ

    The verified instagram account belonging to @kokunfoundation, a non profit organisation, shared videos of a community known as Itolowo, an area where people live in houses submerged in murky water, some have found themselves living under such conditions for well over 20 years. In this community, women, children and the elderly cook and even shower with the filthy water. Click the link in bio to watch Trending W/ @OjyOkpe

    https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUXyeRBv86h/?utm_medium=copy_link

    Previous articleOpobo Nkoro Chairman Kicks Off 100 Days In Office With New Projects.
    Next articleUK Police Arrest Six Nigerians For Selling Black Market Fuel
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com