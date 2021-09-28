Kidnapped Senator Nelson Effiong Spends Third Week In Kidnappers’ Den

An abducted senator, Nelson Effiong, is still in the captivity, the family has said.

This is coming as reports have it that kidnappers had set the senator free.

Effiong, a resident of Oron Local Government area of Akwa Ibom State, who represented Akwa Ibom South Senatorial district in the eight national Assembly, was abducted by three armed men on Sunday, September 5, 2021 around 9pm.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Uyo, the state capital, the younger brother of the abducted senator, Uyoh Effiong, said people had been calling to congratulate him over the release of his brother, but he insisted that “the information is fake.”

“They have not released him. He is still there. In fact we have been worried and praying that he should be released because it is three weeks and one day today since he was abducted.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, said the command was not aware of the senator’s release.