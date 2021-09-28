Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey, Ismail Yusuf Abba has assured prospective investors from Turkey and Indonesia of a High Return on Investment (ROI) when they come to invest in critical sectors of the country’s economy.

The Ambassador, who spoke at the Turkish-Nigeria Business Congress (TNBC) held in Istanbul, Turkey, described Nigeria’s business environment as hospitable stressing that there are abound immeasurable opportunities waiting to be explored in the country.

Ismail Yusuf Abba, who gave a general situation and overview of the investment climate in Nigeria, said the country represents a major economic driver of West Africa and one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Addressing the gathering, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika informed the gathering of the Federal Government’s efforts at overhauling, transforming and commercializing the Aviation Sector as one of the fastest growing sectors of the nation’s economy.

He said with a huge investment and robust turnaround of the Aviation, Railroad and other transportation systems, Nigeria hope to generate massive traffic hub and become a platform to extend investment opportunities across Africa.

Also speaking, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mallam Isah Pantami, represented by Ahmed Shehu Maska, highlighted efforts made by Nigeria to strengthen it’s communication and digital economy stressing that the country remains important in terms of investment opportunities due to its population and size.

He said the Forum provided a good opportunity for investors to invest in communication and digital economy and other critical sectors adding that investing in smart technologies such as surveillance and Rapid Respond technologies will help curb insecurity in the country.

In his speech, Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governor’s Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello described Nigeria-Turkey bilateral relationship as mutually beneficial.

The Governor, who identified technology transfer as fundamentally necessary to the growth and development of Nigeria, stressed the need for cooperation with the Turkish government in that direction.

He said investment opportunities abound in Nigeria, but that the courage to take positive economic decision, open up and the will to invest in various aspect of comparative advantage by the investors is absent in some instances.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed also gave a brief of possible investment opportunities in the state as well as incentives provided by the state government for potential investors.

Governor of Jigawa state represented by the Deputy Governor Mallam Umar Namadi, hilighted the potentials available in Jigawa in differnt sectors, explaining that what Jigawa had in the areas mentioned were enormous and collaborating with Turkey, will bring about rapid development and increase in economic activities.

Earlier, the Chairman of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce, Mr.Eddy Ganefo highlighted his country’s trade and economic relationship with Turkey and expressed hope that such strategic cooperation will continue to wax stronger.

In his welcome address, representative of the organizers of the Business and Economic Forum, Dr. Mohammed Obied said Turkey, with its geo-strategical location, capable of playing a major role establishing business relationship among the businessmen of Nigeria, Turkey and Indonesia.

He noted that, a tripartite business and investment cooperation among the three countries is potentially big considering their sizes and with an estimated combined population of over 500 million.

Dr. Obied charged the gathering not to only identify business and investment opportunities, but also focus on the mechanism of making them work by concluding and executing all agreements reached.

The Turkish-Nigeria and Indonesia Forum is organized to increase awareness on investment and business opportunities for all the countries, improve interaction between the business communities and to direct attention of the private sector in all countries towards areas of mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary

to the Governor of Niger State.