Nigerian Governors, The Trial Or Pain Of Nigerians?

People of God,

It will be out of proportion to say that the Nigerian youths are unaware of how blink and Shakey the future and success of this country looks. I’m always marvelled reading well polished posts constructed and laced with first class ideas from almost all Nigerians, but for how long are we going to continue writing polished articles without practical solutions?

My people, your people and our people are suffering and dying every single day without any help or ease closely in sight. In 2019, the president Muhammadu Buhari sent funds directly to all the 774 local government in the federation, but those wolves in human clothing we called our governors withdrew the money for their personal objectives.

Though, I’ve already gave up on Nigerian governors in October 2020 when it became evident that the palliatives meants to provide relief and succour were hoarded by them for know just course. Recently, it looks like the president has resumed duty, he has again sent funds to all the 774 local government account, are we going to allow these governors to lay their evil infested and inhumane hands on this funds again?

I graduated from the University 2 to 3 years ago and aside the fact that they’ve failed to provide us with employments, they have succeeded in turning our working class parents into beggars, the plights of our local government workers is appalling, it needs immediate solution before things go hayware ( that’s if it hasn’t already).

I’m not calling for insurrection, I just want us to by all means possible and within the confinement of the law ensure that the local government workers are paid their salaries in full with this money. It’s obvious that our local government chairmen are handicapped, let’s help them to help us.

I’m so passionate about this and will be glad if we can take this as a patriotic call and give it widest publication. I am a proud Nigerian and I want to remain so. Thanks as I await your esteem contributions of ideas to this course.

My name is Mohammad Mustapha Abdullahi, an indigene of Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.