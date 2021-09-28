OBITUARY: Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji Is Dead!

By Sahara Reporters, New York

Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji, Supreme Court judge, is dead, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Oseji, who hails from Idumuje-Unor, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, died on Monday at the age of 67 years after a brief illness.

As at the time of this report, details of the death of Oseji were still sketchy.

He was reported to have died in Abuja after a protracted illness, details of which could not be immediately ascertained.

An official of the court said the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, had to visit him at an unnamed hospital about two weeks ago.

His death brings the number of Justices of the Supreme Court to 17.

Oseji worked as a magistrate and rose through the ranks to become Chief Magistrate Grade I. He was appointed Deputy Chief Registrar in 1996. He was appointed Chief Registrar of the Delta State High Court in 1997.