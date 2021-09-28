Oduduwa Youths Honour AGF Malami With ‘Omoluabi’ Title

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN was conferred with the “OMOLUABI” of ODUDUWA YOUTH WORLDWIDE for his unbiased patriotic service to our fatherland.

This was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement issued on Tuesday 28th day of September, 2021.

Sources tell Naija247news that Malami was conferred with the award and decorated for same by the Oduduwa Development Initiatives on Tuesday 28th day of September, 2021 in a function held in Abuja.

Speaking at the Occasion, the National of the Group, Mr. Akinyele Olasumbo described Malami as a patriotic and self-less Nigerian who ensures constitutional democracy and that justice is served without fair or favour.

He said Malami’s contribution in the fight against corruption yield positive results adding that the Minister has also uplifted people to fulfill their destinies through philanthropic gestures which he said the Yoruba and in fact the Oduduwa nation are proud of.

Olasumba applauded Malami for leading sound and intelligent Nigerian justice sector that move to the nation forward which he said are outstandingly remarkable and worthy of emulation.

Responding, Malami who was represented by the Special Assistant to the President on Financial Crime and Compliance, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Barr. Abiodum Aikomo appreciated the Organization for the recognition.

He enumerated the crucial roles and importance of Civil Society Organization in achieving sustainable development and ensuring grass root development in the society.